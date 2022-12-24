WATCH LIVE

New Year's Eve 2023: Celebrate at Chicago's hottest, iconic restaurants

Several restaurants offering special menus, live music, view of fireworks

Saturday, December 24, 2022 2:26PM
Celebrate New Year's Eve at some of Chicago's hottest restaurants. Several are offering special menus, champagne toasts and live music.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ring in 2023 at some of Chicago's hottest and most iconic restaurants.

A variety of festivities are being offered to get the party started including live music, incredible views of fireworks, special menus and a classic champagne toast.

The Dawson
730 W Grand Ave, Chicago

This New Year's Eve, The Dawson will be offering a 3-course Prix Fixe menu with optional wine pairings. An a la carte menu will be available at the bar. All guests will enjoy a complimentary bubbles toast.

Menu highlights include will include:

  • Manchego Fondue
  • Rustic Baguette, Smoked Honey, Grapes
  • Prime Burger
  • Truffle Aioli, Sesame Bun, Grilled Onions, Grafton White Cheddar
  • Chocolate Peanut Tart
  • Peanut Butter Caramel, Soft Chocolate Custard, Black Sesame Ice Cream

    • Reservations can be made here and are priced at $95/person.

    River Roast
    315 N Lasalle St, Chicago

    Join River Roast for an evening of specials, beautiful city and river views, and a champagne toast at midnight!

    Enjoy dinner beforehand with an a la carte menu including:

  • Classic Shrimp Cocktail

    • 8 Prawns 5pc Per Order, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Wedge

  • Roasted Bone Marrow

    • 2 split Herbed Roasted Bone Marrow, Grilled Garlic Crostini

  • Surf and Turf

    • 6oz Filet Mignon, Lobster Tail, Garlic Butter, and 2 sides

    Fireworks at midnight can be viewed from the patio and dining room tables next to the windows. Kitchen snacks will still be available after the 10pm kitchen close.

    Claudia
    1952 N Damen Ave, Chicago

    End 2022 on the most luxurious of notes at Claudia. The newly minted Michelin-star restaurant will be rolling out the red carpet for you (and your tastebuds) with a 5 course tasting menu that will include decadent ingredients like Ostera Caviar, White Truffles and Foie Gras. In true Claudia fashion, the evening will include whimsical surprises at every turn and a truly memorable dining experience from start to finish. Wine pairings (as well as wine by the glass) and craft cocktails will be available for an additional cost.

    Reservations for parties of 2 to 4 can be made online here and cost $325 per person.

