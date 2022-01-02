Chicago area hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

Baby Kailani was delivered at 12 a.m. Saturday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 18.5 inches long.

Baby Sofia Ella Ruiz was delivered at 12:16 a.m. at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Baby Alanie Rose Arias was delivered at 12:34 a.m. at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Women's and Children's Hospital Hoffman Estates.

Baby Elana Rose Itehier was delivered at 1:30 a.m. at NorthShore Highland Park Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Meet the Chicago area's first babies of 2022!Deney Perez and Carlos Morales of Portage Park welcomed their fourth child as the clock struck midnight. Baby Kailani was delivered at 12 a.m. Saturday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 18.5 inches long.At 12:16 a.m., baby Sofia Ella Ruiz was delivered at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago. Parent Mari Gomez and Fernando Ruiz of Chicago welcomed their new baby girl, weighing 6 pounds, .2 ounces and 20 inches long.Baby Alanie Rose Arias was delivered at 12:34 a.m. at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Women's and Children's Hospital Hoffman Estates. The baby girl to Elgin parents, Josselyn Galeana and Christian Arias, came in weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 18.75 inches long.Baby Callum Brock Parvis was delivered at 1:04 a.m. at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 inches long. Parents Kristin and Heath Parvis of Palos Park, as well as big brother, Alexander, welcomed the latest addition to the family.Baby Elana Rose Itehier was delivered at 1:30 a.m. at NorthShore Highland Park Hospital, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 19.75 inches long. Born to Simone and Rolando Itheir of Niles, baby Elana Rose is the family's second child. Big sister Aurelia Margaret was also there to welcome the baby girl. The hospital says mom and baby are doing well.Baby Hannah Eliette was delivered at 2:25 a.m. at NorthShore Evanston Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Parents, Esther Vazquez Ramos and Froylan Estrada of Chicago, as well as older sister, Hadassah, are thrilled to welcome the family's second child. Mom and baby are doing well, the hospital says.Mundelein parents, Rani and Surendar, welcomed a baby boy weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 inches long at 2:44 a.m. at Advocate Condell Medical Center.Over at Rush University Medical Center, Rashana Moret, of Oak Lawn, welcomed her baby boy, Ocean Bleu. He was delivered at 4:26 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 16 inches long.Baby Evelyn was delivered at 4:42 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20.5 inches long. She joins the family of parents Stephanie and Kevin Dejong of Tinley Park, and older sister Eleanor.At 4:46 a.m., Shurel Jordan and Tewayne Kennedy of Des Plaines, as well as older brother Masiah, welcomed their second child. Baby Trinidy was delivered at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, weighing 5 pounds, 10.5 ounces and 18 inches long.Baby Savion Rhaum-Xavier Wilson was delivered at 6:43 a.m. at Advocate Sherman Hospital, weighing 7 pounds and 19.5 inches long. She is welcomed by parents Semani Lowe and Darius Wilson, as well as two older sisters, Se'nyla and Se'Laya.