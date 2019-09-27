Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- In a twist of poetic justice, a Florida man who allegedly plotted to kill his estranged wife ended up paralyzed after the woman's daughter shot him instead.

Henry Herbig was paralyzed during the September 8 incident, which happened in Virginia Beach, according to ABC affiliate WVEC

According to prosecutors, Herbig had a detailed plot to kill his wife. He drove from Florida allegedly with a gun, wrench and a wooden baton.

He even towed a second car loaded with garbage bags, duct tape, zip ties and extra gas so he wouldn't have to stop. He also only used cash.

He planned to make the killing look like a robbery, prosecutors said.

Herbig initiated the attack on his wife and her daughter but his best-laid plans went awry when the younger woman grabbed a gun and shot him, severing his spine and leaving him paralyzed.

He's now hospitalized and facing serious criminal charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiafloridabizarremurder plotu.s. & worldman shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
CTU votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city
Man trapped in suburban steel plant's machinery dies: police
FBI conducts raids in 2 southwest suburban villages, visits 3rd
Chicago launching city sticker amnesty program for October
Elderly woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Pilsen fitness studio, health organization helps community live longer, healthier lives
Shooting threats shut down 2 west suburban schools
Naperville police investigating 11 burglaries following same pattern
More TOP STORIES News