Florida mom battling COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after recently delivering twins

Letty Alvarez, 28, is too sick to see her baby girls, who were born prematurely and remain in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Alvarez's sister says her symptoms started a couple weeks ago and now she's fighting for three.
"Obviously when they decided to have kids, twins was a surprise and then obviously having that during COVID was another surprise," said Leo Alvarez. "She's on oxygen. There could be chances that perhaps they may need to put her on a ventilator and stuff if she doesn't get plasma."
Alvarez needs plasma from someone who's recovered from COVID-19 and has AB or B blood type.
Her neighbors have launched a Facebook campaign to help the family, collecting gift cards and things like diapers, clothes and bottles for the infant twins.
