Dash cam video shows man punching Florida state trooper during search

FLORIDA (WLS) -- A Florida state trooper is okay after he was punched in the face during a traffic stop.
Dash cam video showed the scuffle between the trooper and a man that was walking along an interstate.
During a search, the man started arguing with the trooper before punching him in the face. Then, he ran off.
Several people who were passing by saw what was happening and stopped to help the trooper.
