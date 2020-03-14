Business

River North's newest gym based off legendary boxer's workout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Floyd Mayweather opened a boxing gym in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday.

Mayweather Boxing and Fitness bases their workouts after the legendary boxers.

The River north gym is one of several Mayweather gyms across the country, with more slated to open soon, including one in Chicago New City and South Loop.

The gym celebrated their grand opening by hitting the bags in a group boxing fitness class based on Mayweather's own workouts.

The gym also celebrated its opening with food, games, and giveaways.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoriver northworkoutboxing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News