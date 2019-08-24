Food & Drink

Aldi sells limited edition salsas flavored to taste like booze

(ALDI)

Aldi is stocking its shelves with new booze-flavored salsas ahead of Labor Day.

The grocery store chain is selling jars of salsa in three different alcohol-related flavors: Blood Orange & Whiskey, Pineapple & Rum and Apple & Bourbon. Despite their flavoring, the salsas don't contain any alcohol.


Aldi's limited edition salsas hit the shelves August 21, so grab them while you can for the price of $2.29.



Chicagoland shoppers will soon be able to check out the salsas at newly renovated stores in Frankfort and Joliet. The Frankfort store will reopen Sept. 12, while the Joliet store is reopening Sept. 19.
