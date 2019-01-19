FOOD & DRINK

Applications available for 2019 Taste of Chicago vendors

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Applications are now available for members of Chicago's culinary scene to apply for a spot at the 39th Annual Taste of Chicago.

This year's Taste of Chicago event will be held July 10-14 in Grant Park.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 20. All Chicago-based restaurants, shared kitchens and food trucks that offer traditional, unique and ethnically diverse menu items are encouraged to apply.

The 2019 Taste of Chicago will feature a full schedule of cooking demonstrations, music concerts, arts activations and family fun.

In 2018, 1.5 million people visited the festival to sample the more than 300 menu items from 72 restaurants and food trucks.

Online applications are available now at TasteofChicago.us.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfestivaltaste of chicagolive musicgrant parkChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Rick Bayless, daughter open Bar Sotano on Near North Side
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Your guide to Chicago's 5 newest businesses
New L'Ours Bakery Cafe debuts in University Village with coffee, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: LIVE RADAR: Snowstorm dumps 4-9 inches; lake effect snow to bring more
Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal
Revised Lincoln Yards plan released; Ald. Brian Hopkins says it's 'favorable'
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
Plane skids off runway at O'Hare
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
US pairs figure skating champion kills himself at 33
Show More
Horse rescued after being stuck in dumpster in California
Groups gather in Chicago area in solidarity with Women's March
Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow to bring more snow
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
More News