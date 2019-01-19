Applications available for 2019 Taste of Chicago vendors

CHICAGO (WLS) --Applications are now available for members of Chicago's culinary scene to apply for a spot at the 39th Annual Taste of Chicago.
This year's Taste of Chicago event will be held July 10-14 in Grant Park.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 20. All Chicago-based restaurants, shared kitchens and food trucks that offer traditional, unique and ethnically diverse menu items are encouraged to apply.
The 2019 Taste of Chicago will feature a full schedule of cooking demonstrations, music concerts, arts activations and family fun.
In 2018, 1.5 million people visited the festival to sample the more than 300 menu items from 72 restaurants and food trucks.
Online applications are available now at TasteofChicago.us.