Two-minute showdown: National Bao Eating Championship

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the ultimate "bao" down.

The final round of the National Bao Eating Championship took place in Chicago Saturday.

The Wow Bao at the Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan, hosted the event.

ABC 7's sports anchor Dionne Miller emceed the contest.

Competitors worked to devour the most bao, or steamed hot Asian buns, in two minutes. The winner, Teddy Delacruz, ate 17 bao in that time frame, claiming free bao for a year.
