Food & Drink

Nestle Toll House Cafe gives away free cookies for National Chocolate Chip Day

Wednesday is National Chocolate Chip Day, and Nestle Toll House Cafe is celebrating with free cookies.



The store is making the offer to anyone who comes to one of their cafe locations on May 15 while supplies last.

In honor of the day, Nestle's also attempting the world record for longest line of cookies.

And Nestle not the only retailer with a Choclate Chip Day promotion: Potbelly Sandwich Shop, which started in Chicago but now has locations around the country, is offering a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie with purchase.



SEE ALSO: Oreo introduces four new flavors including Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcookiesfree foodfree stuffdealschocolate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News