Food & Drink

National Burrito Day 2019 specials: Deals from Chipotle and more

(Shutterstock)

Thursday is National Burrito Day, and it comes with specials, deals and a celebration of all things burrito.

California Tortilla

California Tortilla is offering a deal to treat your future self. Buy a burrito or burrito bowl on Thursday and get a free burrito credit that can be used April 5-12. The deal is only for members of the restaurant's Burrito Elito rewards club.





Chuy's Tacos
Rather than offering a deal, Chuy's is using the day to offer an easy way to help out a charity. $1 of every Big As Yo' Face burrito sold will be donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



Chipotle

Chipotle is offering free delivery on any order of $10 or more, according to a press release.

In addition, YouTube star David Dobrik is partnering with the chain to offer his favorite customized order as the official preconfigured National Burrito Day item. It is a burrito with brown rice, black beans, chicken, mild salsa, two scoops of corn salsa, a sprinkle of cheese and a side of guac for dipping.

Del Taco

Spend at least $5 and download the app to get a free bean and cheese burrito.



Dos Toros

Wish guacamole didn't cost extra? Dos Toros is offering free guacamole on all burritos, as long as you follow the brand on Instagram.



El Pollo Loco

If you buy one burrito, you can get one free with this coupon.

Tijuana Flats

Every Thursday Tijuana Flats offers its Throwback Thursdaze deal, which is a burrito or bowl, plus chips and a drink for $5.99.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkstarbucksmcdonald'sfreebie fridaydealskrispy kremedunkin' donutswawacoffeecharities
TOP STORIES
DNA results could be released Thursday to determine if teen is Timmothy Pitzen
Cook Co. police chiefs to announce they have no confidence in Kim Foxx
Woman fatally shot in car in Rosemoor
Deadline arrives for Jussie Smollett to pay Chicago $130K
Family of woman killed in Ethiopia crash filing lawsuit against Boeing
'Weeks to live:' Family desperate for liver donor to save infant's life
Parking-space standoff: Witness captures dramatic 90-minute tiff
Show More
Largest workplace immigration raid in 10 years: More than 280 arrested
Body found in search for missing mom of 3
7 in custody after stolen car crashes on Lake Shore Drive, police say
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's home
Murder charge dropped against ex-deputy in Denny's chokehold case
More TOP STORIES News