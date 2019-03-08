Chicago flips for pizza pot pie at Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This restaurant is flipping Chicago pizza upside down!
At the Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, people will wait for hours to taste the "pizza pot pie." Here's a look at what makes the dish so popular.
It's made from scratch with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheese; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size, whole fresh mushrooms.
The pizza pot pie is cooked in a bowl and flipped table-side by the server. It comes in two sizes: a half-pounder and a one-pound serving. You can even bring home a frozen pie to enjoy later.
To taste one yourself, visit the Chicago Pizza and oven Grinder Company at 2121 North Clark Street.
