Food & Drink

Chicago flips for pizza pot pie at Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Restaurant

EMBED <>More Videos

This restaurant is flipping Chicago pizza upside down! Take a look at how the "pizza pot pie" is made.

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This restaurant is flipping Chicago pizza upside down!

At the Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, people will wait for hours to taste the "pizza pot pie." Here's a look at what makes the dish so popular.

It's made from scratch with triple-raised Sicilian bread-type dough; a homemade sauce consisting of olive oil, fresh garlic, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and a special blend of cheese; sausage made from prime Boston butts; and doorknob-size, whole fresh mushrooms.

The pizza pot pie is cooked in a bowl and flipped table-side by the server. It comes in two sizes: a half-pounder and a one-pound serving. You can even bring home a frozen pie to enjoy later.

To taste one yourself, visit the Chicago Pizza and oven Grinder Company at 2121 North Clark Street.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolincoln parkchicagopizzarestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect remains hospitalized
Miles of debris recovered from scene of cargo jet crash
1 in 10 adults has a food allergy: study
Hungry Hound: Tasty Thai noodle dishes from Hom Mali
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
Show More
The 60: Weekend look ahead
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
Officials: Man may have faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges
Man wounded in Aurora shooting files lawsuit against Illinois State Police
Lent 2019: Where to get your fish fry fix
More TOP STORIES News