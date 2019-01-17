Dry January mocktails

CHICAGO --Those who do not drink alcohol or can't right now may feel left out when it comes to unique drink options at restaurants.
The last thing you want is to get stuck with a boring soft drink, but now you can look forward to a zero-proof beverage that offers both taste and a great look.
Aislyn Plath, general manager and mixologist of the Albert, joined ABC7 to talk about some mocktails for Dry January.
The Albert is located in Hotel EMC-2 on East Ontario. For more information, visit thealbertchicago.com.