Food recipes for Latinx dishes can be preserved on Familia Kitchen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's an effort to make sure Latinx family recipes are preserved.
Familia Kitchen is a Chicago based startup.
The website collects various recipes from people.
There's a competition each month called "Your Family's Favorite Recipe Contest. It's a chance for people to share their recipe on a classic dish.
The winner of each monthly contest is considered for the annual Familia Kitchen Grad Prize: a trip to two to their homeland.
