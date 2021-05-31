CHICAGO (WLS) -- The unofficial start to summer means the official start to grilling season.
Have you ever tried a grilled salad? Maybe a smoky queso dip, or even a grilled fruit ice cream sundae?
Chef George Duran, from Conagra Foods, joined ABC7 with a few grilling ideas you may not have considered, as well as a few tips for grilling rookies!
He said a great way to impress your guests is to offer grilling options other than burgers and hotdogs.
You can find more of Chef Duran's recipes at ReadySetEat.com.
Summer grilling ideas, recipes other than burgers, hotdogs to impress guests
