Heartland Café to close in Rogers Park

The Heartland Café, a Rogers Park community institution, will close its doors New Year's Eve after more than four decades at the corner of Lunt and Glenwood avenues. The owners hope to reopen the business in a new space, but are in the process of selling the physical building (itself iconic for bright colors, and strings of lights that drape its front).The venue is many things melded together: a convenience store with everything from paper towels on shelves to kombucha on tap, a coffee house, a concert space, and a political rallying place."(It's) got a little bit of everything, a little bit for everyone," said General Manager Timothy Longwith, who called the café a "funky little hippy joint."The food options include meat, but emphasize vegan and vegetarian friendly offerings--plus shelves of organic items."The food is great, but it's really nice to have this communal space," said Rogers Park resident and customer Gabriel Nathan.He only recently moved to the area, but had heard of the café beforehand; he hopes the Heartland will reopen soon so he can partake in some of the political events.Another neighborhood resident, Oacui Veronesi, said she's been coming to the café since the 1980s--and didn't know about the closing until I brought it up (her eyes grew wide).She also hopes the café makes a comeback, specifically in Rogers Park, which she said is the "one place for the spirit of Heartland."