Chicago restaurant The Dearborn offered specialty pie every weekend for National Pizza Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is National Pizza Month, something most Chicagoans can get behind. One Loop restaurant celebrated by creating a specialty pie every weekend.

The Dearborn is located at 145 N. Dearborn St., at the corner of Dearborn and Randolph Street in Chicago's downtown theater district, and it created a specialty pizza every weekend this month.

"It's meant to be eaten amongst friends," Executive Chef Aaron Cuschieri said.

The Dearborn's hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The team is also thinking of adding weekend brunch service.
