This is nuts.Planters is entering the craft beer market with an Illinois-exclusive peanut-flavored IPA this weekend, the peanut company announced this week.The limited-release beer, dubbed "Mr. IPA-Nut" after Planters mascot Mr. Peanut, is brewed by Noon Whistle Brewing in west suburban Lombard. It blends the flavor of honey roasted peanuts with the citrusy taste of an IPA.The brew clocks in at 6.3 percent alcohol by volume, according to the brewery. A four-pack of 16 oz. cans will set you back $9.99.Mr. IPA-Nut hits store shelves throughout the area, including all Chicagoland Binny's Beverage Depot locations, on Friday. A full list of retailers is available on Noon Whistle's website.Noon Whistle is also hosting a release party from noon-11 p.m. Friday, where Mr. IPA-Nut will be served on tap and to-go.To promote the beer, Planters is letting its social media followers vote on marketing slogans and mascots to use in a commercial.