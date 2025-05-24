Burning Bush Brewery debuts 'Da Pope' beer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since a Chicago native was elected pope, all kinds of local companies have been celebrating the moment with special products honoring Pope Leo XIV.

Burning Bush Brewery is debuting their newest beer, "Da Pope," and they are well suited for the celebration. The owner is a former pastor.

Owner Brent Raska joined ABC7 in studio Friday to talk about how he wound up owning Burning Bush and how the "Da Pope" ale came about.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

"Da Pope" beer can be tasted at Burning Bush Brewery at 4014 N. Rockwell St. in Chicago's Horner Park neighborhood.

They will also have Chicago Pope Handshakes available for $8, which include a pint of "Da Pope" and a shot of Malört.

