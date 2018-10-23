PRODUCT RECALLS

Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Check your freezer for frozen taquitos. Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of taquitos nationwide due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. (iStock)

DINUBA, Calif. --
Check your freezer for frozen taquitos. Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of taquitos nationwide due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 16, 2018 when Ruiz Food Products, Inc. received notification that the diced onions used in the production of their beef and cheese taquitos were being recalled by their supplier due to Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella concerns, said the USDA.

In addition to its Dinuba headquarters, Ruiz Food Products also has facilities in Denison, Texas, and Florence, South Carolina.

The recalled taquitos were produced from July 1 through October 10. They include the following products:

  • 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos "Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos" with a case code 86183 printed on the label.
  • 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos "Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos" with a case code 86006 printed on the label.
  • 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos "Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla" with a case code 86019 printed on the label.



The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "17523A or P-17523A" and "45694 or P-45694" in the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide, said the USDA.

Symptoms associated with salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion and convulsions that are sometimes preceded by diarrhea, according to health officials.

There are no confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the frozen taquitos. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have the recalled taquitos in your refrigerator, you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

