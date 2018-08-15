Rob Wagner, known as the Ice Cream Man, makes life a little sweeter for kids battling cancer.As the owner of a Dairy Queen in Niles, Wagner donates 200 sundaes every second Friday of the month to young patients in Advocate Children's Hospital's pediatric oncology unit in Park Ridge.Wagner has been sending sundaes for eight years, but only met some of the kids he helps last month.He joined ABC7 on Wednesday with Betsy Devenney, a certified child life specialist at Advocate Children's Hospital.He also delivers customized cakes for all occasions - NICU first birthdays, end-of-chemo treatments and holidays.