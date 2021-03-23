Ribfest 2021 returns to Romeoville with smaller crowds, more safety guidelines

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Ribfest is back for 2021, with a new location, smaller crowds and more safety guidelines in place to mitigate risks from COVID-19.
Organizers of the Exchange Club of Naperville's 33rd Annual RIbfest announced Tuesday the festival will be held July 1-4 at Deer Crossing Park located at 1050 West Romeo Road in Romeoville.
Social distancing will be accounted for, along with more hand sanitizing stations, greater food and drink line spacing and more safety precautions. Organizers said attendees "will notice a more 'private' feel"
"We are planning for a safe, reduced event while monitoring ongoing restrictions and guidelines," said 2021 Ribfest Chairman Bob Black. "It's an ongoing examination of the best possible ways to conduct a responsible, secure event that will keep our supporters and attendees as our first priority, as they always have been."
Organizers had first announced plans to move Ribfest from Naperville to Romeoville last year, and the first Romeoville Ribfest was scheduled for the summer of 2020. The festival, like all other events and festivals, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns.
While organizers said ribs, food, drinks and live music will return to the festival this year, further details about the number of people allowed to attend, how to get tickets, and other information has not yet been released. Updates will be posted to the Rifest official website as well as the official Ribfest Facebook page.
