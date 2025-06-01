Ribfest Chicago to celebrate 25 years on city's North Side

Ribfest Chicago, is clearly all about one thing - ribs!

Sweet Baby Ray's, the presenting sponsor of this year's event, is celebrating 40 years and its Chicago roots.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday at 4000 N. Lincoln Avenue, located at Lincoln/Irving Park/Damen roads.

Attendees will experience top BBQ vendors who offer racks of their signature ribs and sides, while competing for two Best of Ribfest Chicago titles: the People's Choice award chosen by the crowd and the top award chosen by a panel of celebrity judges.

Taste ribs from Armadillo's BBQ, Aussom Aussie BBQ, Austin Texas Lightning, Baby Gold BBQ, Big City BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, Lexington Betty Smokehouse, Mr. Greens BBQ (last year's People's Choice Winner), Salt Creek BBQ, Johnson's BBQ Ribs and Robinson's #1 Ribs.

Back this year: Daily Whiskey/Bourbon Tasting! Sample up to 16 local and international whiskies. Reserve your spot here.

Families can enjoy the spacious kids' area with inflatables and games. For those wanting the ultimate experience, VIP/Passes are available for purchase. VIP ticket holders get access to the VIP Lounge Tent with private seating, restroom, charging stations, swag bag, drink tickets and more!

Ribfest Chicago continues to be Chicago's most anticipated street festival, welcoming BBQ fans from all over to celebrate the summer at this three-day event!

A $10 suggested donation upon entry benefits the Northcenter community.

For more information, please visit https://www.ribfest-chicago.com/