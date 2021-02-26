food

St. Benedect's Parish hosts 51st annual Friday fish fry, make adjustments for Covid safety

By Zach Ben-Amots
BLUE ISLAND (WLS) -- The St. Benedict parish in Blue Island is finding a COVD-safe way to host their annual fish fry during Lent this year. This is their 51st year doing it.

"I did not ask for volunteers this year. Usually we have a team of about 80 people that help," said Nena Sanchez-Ziolkowski, who runs the fish fries. "We're down to 20."

In prior years, St. Benedict sold 1,200 fish every week at their Friday fish fries. This year, even amid the pandemic, the number is only slightly down to 700. Many of the fish fry volunteers are elderly parishioners who have already been vaccinated.

"I have a crew of octogenarians that come down at 6 in the morning on Thursdays to fill the cups, the souffle cups with tartar sauce, beets, and cole slaw. And they're here on Thursdays from 6-10 (in the morning)," Sanchez-Ziolkowski said. "They've all been vaccinated."

Gloria Rose, another life-long parishioner, help co-found the fish fry half a century ago with her mother and sister.

"There were six of us," Rose said. "Back then, we'd be lucky to make $800."

The fish fry has grown significantly since then, and it's clear that they're selling a lot more fish these days too.

"People come in from Des Plaines. They're coming in from all over because our fish is so good," Rose said.

Sanchez-Ziolkowski has been a part of the fish fry for over 30 years. Her family history at the church goes back even further; everyone in her family, from her father to her children, attended the church's grade school.

"They say our fish is very good. It's the best. But I do know there's a lot of quality in what we serve and there's a lot of care and love in how we serve it," Sanchez-Ziolkowski said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkblue islandspotoncommunity journalistfoodcatholic churchfishevents
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Introducing the Pizza Dress
Would you wait 6 weeks to try this fried chicken?!
Bite into this 30-pound Jumbo Bagel in New Jersey
18-year-old sous-chef dazzles locals at Long Island restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Man found shot to death in car in Elwood ID'd, police say
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site
State wraps up investigation into Fr. Pfleger as Archdiocese probe continues
Chicago English teacher says its vital to teach Black female poetry
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
Show More
Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of men: police
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
TSA's weirdest finds of 2020
Surveillance video shows SUV run red light, kill woman in Englewood, prosecutors say
'Pot for Shots': Marijuana dispensary offers free joint to anyone who gets COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News