Summer Fun for Less with Aldi

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ALDI.

Summer is almost here - and outdoor entertaining is in full swing. How can you throw a fabulous party without breaking the bank? Think ALDI! It's your go to store for everything from food to décor, and the selections change weekly, so there's always something new and fun to find.

YouTube sensation, Food Network Champion and best-selling author - Bobby Parrish of Flavcity.com stops by WCL to give us tips on how to save money and make a great meal - at the same time!

Here are the food items he brought us...
  • Double grass-fed cheeseburgers with low carb cloud bread buns (his recipe from his new cookbook)

  • Grilled veggie & quinoa salad with arugula, herbs, and citrus

  • Low carb cheddar biscuits with almond flour

  • Fruit salad with spicy honey dressing


  • For more great ideas visit the ALDI Website: www.aldi.us

  • Check out ALDI on social media:

instagram.com/ALDIUSA - @aldiusa
facebook.com/ALDI.USA - @ALDI.USA
twitter.com/ALDIUSA - @AldiUSA
Use hashtag: #ALDILove

ALDI Finds - One of a Kind Deals for a Limited Time

Get these this week:
  • Summer Waves Cookie Float, Taco Float or Flip Flop Float Lounge - 5/22

  • Crane Giant Tumbling Tower or 4 in a Row - 5/22


Look for these fun finds throughout June!
  • Intex Mega Unicorn or Flamingo Island- 6/5

  • Inflatable Pool Games - 6/5

  • Crofton Floating Wine Glass - 6/12

  • Crofton Double Beverage Dispenser - 6/12

  • Crofton Galvanized Tray or Beverage Tub- 6/12

  • Crofton Acacia Servingware - 6/12 (If available, use to display recipe)

  • Crofton Glasses with Lid and Straw - 6/12

  • Cook House Craft Beer BBQ Sauces - 6/12

  • Huntington Home Novelty Beach Towel - 6/5

  • Huntington Home Round Beach Towel - 6/19

  • Beach Bag with Swim Pouch - 6/12
