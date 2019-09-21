World Dumpling Fest to kick off 2nd Annual Inherit Chicago Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2nd Annual Inherit Chicago Festival kicks off on Sunday, September 29th with World Dumpling Fest. Twenty diverse and authentic ethnic restaurants will converge to offer their cultural dumplings with over 30 different varieties.
Tickets for World Dumpling Fest and Inherit Chicago programs are now available at https://www.inheritchicago.org/
Name of event: World Dumpling Fest
Date: Sunday, September 29, 2019
Hours: 12pm-7pm
Address: Navy Pier Polk Bros Fountain & Park, 600 E Grand Ave., Chicago IL 60602
Admission/ Ticket Prices: FREE Admission, Dumpling Tasting Packages start at $12
