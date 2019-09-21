Food & Drink

World Dumpling Fest to kick off 2nd Annual Inherit Chicago Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2nd Annual Inherit Chicago Festival kicks off on Sunday, September 29th with World Dumpling Fest. Twenty diverse and authentic ethnic restaurants will converge to offer their cultural dumplings with over 30 different varieties.

Tickets for World Dumpling Fest and Inherit Chicago programs are now available at https://www.inheritchicago.org/

Name of event: World Dumpling Fest

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2019

Hours: 12pm-7pm

Address: Navy Pier Polk Bros Fountain & Park, 600 E Grand Ave., Chicago IL 60602

Admission/ Ticket Prices: FREE Admission, Dumpling Tasting Packages start at $12
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagofestivalfoodnavy pier
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on officers shot South Side, suspect at large
Schaumburg mall to reopen after SUV crash, 1 in custody
2 officers injured after being dragged by vehicle
Person wanted for sexual assault in bathroom: police
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Alleged rapist gives woman 3 choices: death, rape or sex with son
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Show More
Chicago officer pleads guilty in crash data-for-bribes case
CTA Blue Line to temporarily shut down for repairs next week
Hundreds to audition for American Idol 'golden ticket' in Chicago
MetroSouth Medical Center stops accepting new patients
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with stray storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News