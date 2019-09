World Dumpling Fest to kick off 2nd Annual Inherit Chicago Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2nd Annual Inherit Chicago Festival kicks off on Sunday, September 29th withTwenty diverse and authentic ethnic restaurants will converge to offer their cultural dumplings with over 30 different varieties.Tickets for World Dumpling Fest and Inherit Chicago programs are now available at https://www.inheritchicago.org/ World Dumpling FestSunday, September 29, 201912pm-7pmNavy Pier Polk Bros Fountain & Park, 600 E Grand Ave., Chicago IL 60602: FREE Admission, Dumpling Tasting Packages start at $12