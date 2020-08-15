Pets & Animals

The Forest Preserve District of Will County calling photographic pups for annual calendar

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Your dog could be featured in a calendar for a cause!

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is seeking dog park patrons' pups to be photographed and featured in a 2021 calendar that will benefit the Will County Humane Society.

Last year's calendar featured humane society success stories, including Woodie the Wonder Pup who was found with severed back paws in a preserve and the humane society found a loving home for him and he was given prosthetics so he could walk.

Calendars will be available to preorder from Monday, Aug. 17, until Friday, Nov. 13.

Orders will be shipped the week of Nov. 30 to ensure they are received in time for the holidays. Calendars will cost $15 each.

About $10 from each sale will be donated to the humane society.

Dogs being considered for the calendar must: have a current Forest Preserve District of Will County dog park permit, be socialized to humans and other dogs, current on rabies vaccinations, and able to follow basic commands during the photo shoot.

Photo submissions are due by Wednesday, Aug. 19.
