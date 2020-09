AJ Freund murder: Former DCFS worker who oversaw Crystal Lake boy's case pleads not guilty

EMBED >More News Videos "I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Andrew Polovin, one of the two former DCFS workers charged in the death of 5-year-old A.J Freund, pleaded not guilty in a court appearance Thursday.Polovin, 48, and Carlos Acosta, 54, have both been charged with endangering the life of a child and reckless conduct. The indictments accuse Polovin and Acosta of knowingly permitting AJ to be placed in circumstances that endangered his life.A lawsuit filed on behalf of AJ Freund's estate accuses these men of failing to fully investigate allegations of abuse against AJ.A status hearing in Polovin's case has been scheduled for October 29.DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty last December to the Crystal Lake boy's murder. In July, she was sentenced to 35 years in prison.His father, Andrew Freund, has also been charged. He is due in court on Friday and his attorneys said they are negotiating a plea deal.