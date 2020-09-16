Andrew Freund, the father of AJ Freund, could reach plea deal this week in murder of Crystal Lake boy

Andrew Freund's attorney told the Daily Herald that he could reach a deal as soon as Friday. He is charged with the boy's murder.
RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
Last December, JoAnn Cunningham, AJ's mother, pleaded guilty to murder charges. In July, she was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Two former Department of Children and Family Services workers who oversaw AJ Freund's case were charged last week with felony child endangerment and reckless conduct.
RELATED: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished