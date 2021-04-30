Catholic Diocese of Joliet fires employee wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child, grooming; video shows 'inappropriate communication with a minor'

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Catholic school teacher in the southwest suburbs has been charged after a video surfaced showing him 'engaged in inappropriate communication with a minor."
Jeremy M. Hylka was charged with traveling to meet a child and grooming, according to Joliet police.
An arrest warrant was issued for him after he was fired Wednesday by the Diocese of Joliet.
Jeremy Hylka is wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming.
He had worked at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet and the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.
RELATED: Saint Sabina to withhold $100K monthly assessments to Archdiocese following investigation into Father Michael Pfleger
In a statement, the diocese said Hylka is prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish, and that it had received information from various sources concerning alleged inappropriate communications with a minor.
"The diocese, the school and the parishes remain committed to a safe environment for all children under our care," the statement said.
FULL DIOCESE OF JOLIET STATEMENT:
"The Joliet Police Department late this afternoon announced that a Will County judge has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy M. Hylka on charges of traveling to meet a minor and grooming. Upon learning of allegations against Hylka yesterday, Diocese of Joliet officials terminated his employment at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, both in Joliet. He is also prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish.
"We urge any individuals who have suspicions of child abuse to notify local law enforcement authorities and diocesan officials. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all children under our care."
FULL JOLIET POLICE STATEMENT:
"The Joliet Police Department has been made aware of a video depicting an adult allegedly engaged in inappropriate communication with a minor. Joliet Police Detectives possess this video and an investigation is currently underway. Thank you for your assistance. No further information will be released at this time.
"After further investigation by Joliet Police Detectives, the Will County State's Attorney Office has reviewed charges and a Will County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy M. Hylka in the amount of $100,000 for the charges of Traveling to Meet a Child and Grooming. Thank you for the public's assistance."
Joliet police were expected to provide additional details at a news conference later Friday.
The Sun Times Wire contributed to this report
Catholic Diocese of Joliet fires employee wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child, grooming; video shows 'inappropriate communication with a minor'
Jeremy Hylka worked at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lockport and Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet
CATHOLIC CHURCH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News