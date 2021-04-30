Catholic Diocese of Joliet fires employee wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child, grooming; video shows 'inappropriate communication with a minor'

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Catholic school teacher in the southwest suburbs has been charged after a video surfaced showing him 'engaged in inappropriate communication with a minor."Jeremy M. Hylka was charged with traveling to meet a child and grooming, according to Joliet police.An arrest warrant was issued for him after he was fired Wednesday by the Diocese of Joliet.Jeremy Hylka is wanted on charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming.He had worked at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet and the Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.In a statement, the diocese said Hylka is prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish, and that it had received information from various sources concerning alleged inappropriate communications with a minor."The diocese, the school and the parishes remain committed to a safe environment for all children under our care," the statement said.Joliet police were expected to provide additional details at a news conference later Friday.