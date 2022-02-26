Saturday Morning Extra: Visit Greater Fort Lauderdale

FLORIDA (WLS) -- With the many winter storms that have affected the area, now is the perfect time to book a trip to a warmer location. While temperatures around here have been harsh, Greater Fort Lauderdale regularly enjoys temperatures in the upper 70s with sunny skies and pleasant breezes.
Stacy Ritter is the President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale. The destination includes 24 miles of golden sand beaches with 300 miles of incredible inland waterways that wind all the way from the beautiful, blue Atlantic Ocean to the Everglades, which is filled with unique and exotic wildlife. Throughout the 31 diverse neighborhoods of Greater Fort Lauderdale, visitors will find fantastic food, distinctive art and cultural experiences, and one-of-a-kind events and activities. There's no doubt that Greater Fort Lauderdale has something for everyone under the sun.
For all the foodies, Greater Fort Lauderdale is home to a thriving restaurant scene with over 4,000 dining options that include delicious cuisine from around the world. Enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences like dock and dine, where you can get service straight to your boat, or a beautiful, sunrise breakfast overlooking the beach. In addition, downtown rooftop bars offer both breathtaking vistas and amazing cocktails. For all those craft beer lovers, Greater Fort Lauderdale boasts an exceptional Ale Trail that includes more than 20 local breweries.
When it comes to life on the water, Greater Fort Lauderdale has it all. Whether yachting, deep-sea fishing from a center console boat, touring the intracoastal from a stand-up paddle board, or hopping on the well-known Water Taxi to visit shops, restaurants and the beaches, there's no shortage of fun water activities for the whole family. In fact, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, just minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale, has a spectacular coral reef located just 100 yards off the beach - perfect for snorkeling. If you're a certified diver, explore Shipwreck Park just off Pompano Beach.
Additional outdoor adventures include Everglades airboat tours to see alligators and other wildlife. Greater Fort Lauderdale is also comprised of many parks and nature preserves that are perfect for hiking, biking, kayaking, horseback riding, and more.
From the Museum of Discovery and Science, Butterfly World, and the Fisher Family Pier in Pompano Beach to the famous Jungle Queen Riverboat tours and multiple beaches, there's no shortage of fun activities for every family. Greater Fort Lauderdale is also home to a growing arts and culture scene that includes world-class performing arts centers, the NSU Art Museum for premier exhibitions and programs, and the incredible downtown Hollywood mural project with beautiful collections of curated, outdoor murals and monthly art walks.
For more information about the diverse and inclusive destination of Greater Fort Lauderdale that welcomes everyone under the sun, and to book your next vacation, visit www.visitlauderdale.com.
Sponsored Content
Saturday Morning Extra: Visit Greater Fort Lauderdale
Sponsored Content