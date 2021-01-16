Freight train strikes semi in Plainfield along Route 126; truck driver cited

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train struck a semi-truck at a rail crossing in southwest suburban Plainfield Friday evening.

Plainfield police said the semi was stopped in traffic on Route 126 east of Route 59 and thought he had pulled far enough to clear the tracks and approaching train.

As the train approached, it struck the rear of the semi, spilling part of its 37,000-pound load of empty glass bottles onto the road. Canadian National Railway confirmed the crash involved one of their trains.

Police said the truck driver, a Georgia man, was cited for blocking a railroad grade crossing and released.

No one was injured and no hazardous materials were released, police said. However, several streets in the vicinity of Main and Center were blocked to traffic for several hours Friday evening.

Plainfield police said all roadways had been reopened as of 8:15 p.m. except for Route 126, which remains closed for "extensive cleanup."

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
