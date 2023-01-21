Chicago shooting: 77-year-old man shot during robbery attempt in Galewood, police say

A Galewood, Chicago shooting left a 77-year-old man hurt, the police department said. A group tried to rob him in the 6100 block of West North Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are on the hunt for three men who shot a senior citizen while he was sitting in his car early Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

The 77-year old victim was apparently shot during an attempted robbery in the Galewood neighborhood's 6100 block of West North Avenue just after 3 a.m., police said.

The victim was transported to Loyola University Medical Center and listed in fair condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

