Green Line shooting: Man shoots would-be robber on CTA train, Chicago police say

A CTA Green Line shooting left a would-be robber injured on a train near West Lake Street and North Cicero Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said one person was hurt after a shooting on a CTA Green Line train.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon while the train was near West Lake Street and North Cicero Avenue on the city's West Side.

Police said just before 5 p.m., a man with a gun tried to rob another passenger. That victim then pulled out his own gun, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was shot in the leg and the victim was not hurt, police said.

Police said the victim has a valid FOID card and Concealed Carry License.

