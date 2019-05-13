Gary teen planning to join military after graduation killed in shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

An 18-year-old High School senior has died after being shot in Northwest Indiana. Tory Height II was planning to join the military after graduation.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old High School senior has died after being shot in Northwest Indiana.

Police say Tory Height II was shot Saturday near 19th Avenue and Hovey Place in Gary.

Another 18-year-old who was with Height was also shot in the leg but survived.

Height was expecting to graduate high school and join the military according to the Times.

Police are now looking for the shooter. If you have any information, you are asked to call Kris Adams at 219-755-3855 or use the anonymous tip line at 1-866-CRIMEGP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianagarycrimeteen killedteen shotshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront: police
Person hit by train at Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, delays expected
Child airlifted after hit and run while riding bike, police searching for suspect
Man killed in North Lawndale police-involved shooting identified
Fallen CPD officers honored at National Police Week
Bartlett police officers suspended for hazing
Race for the Cure brings hope to those with cancer
Show More
Mother's Day celebrations across Chicago
Lakeview mural dedicated on Mother's Day
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Natural Light is paying an intern to drink beer all summer
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News