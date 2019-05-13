GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old High School senior has died after being shot in Northwest Indiana.
Police say Tory Height II was shot Saturday near 19th Avenue and Hovey Place in Gary.
Another 18-year-old who was with Height was also shot in the leg but survived.
Height was expecting to graduate high school and join the military according to the Times.
Police are now looking for the shooter. If you have any information, you are asked to call Kris Adams at 219-755-3855 or use the anonymous tip line at 1-866-CRIMEGP.
Gary teen planning to join military after graduation killed in shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More