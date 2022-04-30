caught on camera

Caught on camera: Woman crashes car with infant inside, smashes vehicle with bat at gas station

Women involved met up for children's clothing swap, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DETROIT, Mich. (WLS) -- A woman went on a tirade at a suburban Detroit gas station and it was all caught on video.

Video shows a woman in a white car driving wildly with an infant in the back seat and crashing into two cars. After the baby was retrieved, the female driver is seen taking out a baseball bat and smashing one of the cars.

Police said the incident started as a fight between two women who knew each other.

"With a baby in the car I just can't believe," said Kim Lulow, the owner of car wrecked during the incident.

Police say the women met up at the station to engage in a children's clothing swap. It's unclear what started the fight.

The driver of the car is facing multiple charges.
