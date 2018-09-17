Geneva residents concerned bike path extension could increase crime after August attack

EMBED </>More Videos

By
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) --
Residents in Geneva are concerned about the expansion of a walking and biking path after a woman was attacked and stabbed.

Hugh Kelleghan has nothing but prairie behind his property right now, and he wants to keep it that way. The Geneva Park District wants to add a couple miles of asphalt trail, extending the current trail behind several dozen homes in Geneva, but many homeowners are opposed.

"We love the outdoors, we love nature. The primary concern is the safety of our family, our kids, our daughters and the neighborhood at large," he said.

Neighbor Steve Miller brought up a different concern.

"It's gonna cost millions of dollars we don't need to spend," he said.

Safety concerns are heightened since early last month when a man attacked a young woman on the existing path. He tried to rob her and slashed her throat.

"I think that definitely awakened the community a bit," Kelleghan said.

Park district officials said the trail extension is part of a master plan approved more than a dozen years ago. They are downplaying safety concerns.

"Overwhelmingly the research does not support that bike paths bring more crime," said Sheavoun Lambillotte, a park district official.

A board member said studies show bike paths tend to increase property values. The board approved the path by a unanimous vote.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bike lanesstabbingattackrobberyGeneva
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Kanye West announces new album with Chance the Rapper, move back to Chicago
Carson's returns online weeks after closing doors
Police K9 kills dog at Bacon Fest
SpaceX will take a Japanese billionaire on a trip around the Moon
Man caught shaving on train: "My life is all screwed up"
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with scattered showers
Man charged with punching Metra conductor after refusing to pay fare
Show More
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
Police seize guns, explosive materials from Wilmette junior high student
Little Tony's Big Mystery: mob underboss Anthony Zizzo missing 12 years
Amazon Go store opens in Chicago
Lawsuit claims CPS teachers failed to report alleged sexual abuse by student
More News