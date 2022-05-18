Gov. JB Pritzker to sign law making ghost guns illegal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker will sign a law to make ghost guns illegal Wednesday.Illinois is poised to become the first state in the Midwest to ban ghost guns, as lawmakers are under pressure to curb violent crime.Pritzker is set to sign legislation restricting the sale and possession of ghost guns later on Wednesday morning at the Ark of St. Sabina's gymnasium on the South Side.Ghost guns are firearms that are made from kits that can be ordered online and assembled in minutes. They don't have serial numbers and are untraceable.Back in December, police said a man armed with a ghost gun shot and killed a 71-year-old man in Chinatown, executing him in broad daylight.The victim's family has said it's unclear why anyone would have a gun like that unless it's for the wrong purpose.Chicago police said they are seeing a huge increase in ghost guns, recovering 139 in 2020 and 458 last year.President Joe Biden is also waging a national war on "do-it-yourself" guns.Last month, he along with the Justice Department, announced a rule to keep businesses from selling them without a serial number.