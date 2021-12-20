localish

Gingerbread village in Long Beach brings holiday joy to locals

EMBED <>More Videos

Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- In his previous job as an executive chef, Isaac Salgado made gingerbread houses that would go on display at country clubs or resorts. Most people could not see his delicious food art creations, unless they were a member or paying customer. So, when a friend asked him, Isaac gladly made a giant gingerbread village that would go on display for anyone to see. Nine years later, he's still making his gingerbread villages, along with Hulean Tyler, who makes the wooden foundation that supports the sweet designs.

The gingerbread villages contain sections that resemble actual areas in Long Beach, CA.

They are on display at Modica's Deli in downtown Long Beach and at the Bembridge House, a historic building near Drake Park.

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/modicasdelilb/

https://twitter.com/modicaseatnow
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcsmall businesschristmascommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA
Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals
Aquarium of the Bay turns 25
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
TOP STORIES
Report released on handling of Smollett case by Kim Foxx
Dolton Amber Alert canceled after baby inside stolen SUV found safe
Chicago twins Floyd and Lloyd reach milestone, turn 18
23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
Chicago bakery gets public relations help during COVID-19 pandemic
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Statewide minimum wage increase set for New Year's Day
Show More
Man sets Loop 7-Eleven on fire: CPD
Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says
Mayor Lightfoot to give public safety address
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
About 20 evacuated, 1 hospitalized after arson in East Chatham
More TOP STORIES News