Girl, 9, drowns at Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage

PORTAGE, Ind., (WLS) -- A 9-year-old girl fatally drowned while swimming at Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage Sunday.The girl was reported missing in the water at the private lake at 5 p.m., according to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.Witnesses said the girl was swimming from a platform near the shore when she began struggling in the water.Lifeguards were on-duty and immediately started a search, officials said.Emergency personnel from the Portage Fire Department, Porter Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, Portage Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers joined the search.The girl's body was recovered from a section of the lake that was about 15-feet-deep by a member of the Chesterton Fire Department at around 5:30 p.m., officials said.The child was taken to Porter Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the drowning.