Investigators identify girl found dead in Gary alley as missing Chicago teen

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Northwest Indiana investigators have identified a teenage girl found dead in an alley in Gary roughly two months ago.The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the girl as 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt.She was reported missing in Chicago at the end of September."We can confirm that, through the use of DNA technology, we have been able to identify the 14-year-old female victim as Takaylah Tribitt, of Chicago," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.Utility workers found her body in a Gary alley on September 16.Investigators in both Illinois and Indiana are now looking for suspects."We are actively pursuing several leads on both sides of the Illinois/Indiana border in the search for suspects and information in the case," Martinez said.