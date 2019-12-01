Investigators identify girl found dead in Gary alley as missing Chicago teen

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Northwest Indiana investigators have identified a teenage girl found dead in an alley in Gary roughly two months ago.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the girl as 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt.
She was reported missing in Chicago at the end of September.
"We can confirm that, through the use of DNA technology, we have been able to identify the 14-year-old female victim as Takaylah Tribitt, of Chicago," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
Utility workers found her body in a Gary alley on September 16.
Investigators in both Illinois and Indiana are now looking for suspects.
"We are actively pursuing several leads on both sides of the Illinois/Indiana border in the search for suspects and information in the case," Martinez said.
