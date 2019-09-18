Teen girl's body found in Gary, police seek help identifying her

An unidentified girl found dead in Gary was wearing this t-shirt.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Lake County, Indiana, Sherrif's Department is asking for help identifying the teenage girl found dead Monday near 20th and Pennsylvania.

The girl is believed to be between the ages of 14 and 18. The sheriff's department described her as an African American girl, 5 ft. 2 in. tall and 117 lbs. with short black hair and pierced ears.

She was found wearing an orange or red t-shirt with the words 'SUPERGIRL POWER' and the Superman logo on it, as well as size large blue Champion brand pants with gray stripes, a red size 32B bra, and blue and black Nike Air Max Plus size seven sneakers.

Police released a photograph of her t-shirt.

If you have any information about the girl's identity, call the Lake County Coroner's Office at 219-755-3265.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyteenunidentified personbody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman struck, killed by truck in River North
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Mayor's proposed ordinance for Chicago marijuana sales includes downtown sale ban
Prisoner escapes from Chicago police custody on way to Cook County Jail
Illinois offers one-time tax amnesty program
Lollapalooza 2019 cleanup cost nearly $650K
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
Show More
Marine veteran gifted new home in Joliet
Tyshawn Lee trial begins, 2 charged with murder of boy, 9
Utility wants to demolish 110-year-old Gary, Indiana water tower
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
$80M awarded in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal settlements
More TOP STORIES News