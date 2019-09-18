Teen girl's body found in Gary, police seek help identifying her

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Lake County, Indiana, Sherrif's Department is asking for help identifying the teenage girl found dead Monday near 20th and Pennsylvania.The girl is believed to be between the ages of 14 and 18. The sheriff's department described her as an African American girl, 5 ft. 2 in. tall and 117 lbs. with short black hair and pierced ears.She was found wearing an orange or red t-shirt with the words 'SUPERGIRL POWER' and the Superman logo on it, as well as size large blue Champion brand pants with gray stripes, a red size 32B bra, and blue and black Nike Air Max Plus size seven sneakers.Police released a photograph of her t-shirt.If you have any information about the girl's identity, call the Lake County Coroner's Office at 219-755-3265.