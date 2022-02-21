Gladstone Bakery in Elk Grove Village closing at end of month after nearly a century in business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Chicago-area bakery that's been in business for nearly a century is closing at the end of the month.The Gladstone Bakery in Elk Grove Village says they're going out of business - because of the impact of the pandemic.Known for its signature "Bird's Nest" rolled dough delicacy, the bakery was a fixture on Chicago's Northwest Side for decades before moving to Elk Grove Village in 2004.The bakery thanked customers on Facebook, saying, "Joe, Nicole and myself are so humbled by the out pouring of support and love we are receiving from all of our loyal customers. You have touched our hearts. We are as heartbroken as you that we have to close our doors."