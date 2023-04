Glenbard West High School evacuated after bomb threat, Glen Ellyn police say

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at Glenbard West High School were evacuated Thursday morning as Glen Ellyn police investigate a bomb threat.

Police said the students and staff at the school were evacuated as a precaution.

Police advised residents to stay away from the area as they investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.