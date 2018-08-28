Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old Glenview man who went missing after his kayak capsized in Lake Michigan near north suburban Lake Forest.
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search Tuesday afternoon, but crews from Highland Park and Lake Forest fire and police departments will continue efforts on the water and on the shore to find the kayaker, identified as Sebastian Duncan.
Duncan and another 20-year-old man were in separate kayaks when they went out in Lake Michigan and encountered rough waters due to high winds at about 9 p.m. Monday. Both kayaks capsized and both men held onto a paddle as a flotation device, the Coast Guard said.
Neither men were wearing a life jacket and Duncan lost hold of the paddle and went under, the Coast Guard said. The other man was able to swim to shore and knock on a door to ask for help.
The Coast Guard had initially said Duncan was a Northwestern University student, but the university said Tuesday afternoon that neither of the kayakers attended the university.
RELATED: Man critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan by beachgoers in NW Indiana
The Coast Guard searched for several hours until they were forced to suspend the search at about 1:35 a.m. The Coast Guard, with assistance from Highland Park and Lake Forest fire and police personnel, resumed searching Tuesday morning after being delayed by poor weather conditions.
"We are going to do a grid search of a three-, four-mile area between Highland Park and Lake Forest and we are also going to do a foot search on the beaches," said Larry Amidei, Highland Park fire chief, early Tuesday.
The Coast Guard searched an area equivalent to more than 130 square miles by air and on water, from as far north as Waukegan and south to Wilmette Harbor.
Members of the North Shore Yacht Club were also assisting with the search.
"We have rescue boats we are happy to put in and help out, I think, I don't know how many boats they have out right now but we can assist so we are heading out right now," said Laura Knapp, the yacht club's vice commodore.
There was a similar situation Monday near Michigan City, Indiana. A man was pulled from the water at Washington Park after 2 p.m. The 48-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition on Tuesday.