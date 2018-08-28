Man critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan by beachgoers in NW Indiana

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) --
A man is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana Monday afternoon.

A 48-year-old man from Michigan City was rescued by beachgoers at Washington Park Beach at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

The beachgoers performed CPR on the man who was later transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Michigan City and is in critical condition, the Indiana DNR said.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available. The case is under investigation by the Indiana DNR.
