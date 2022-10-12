New 17-acre eco-park opening near Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood

The Wild Mile, a 17-acre eco-park in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood, will open Wednesday with a ribbon cutting attended by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The goal of the park is to restore the river's ecosystems while making use of the area, which has been dormant for years behind factories, warehouses and waste management plants.

City officials have three goals for the Wild Mile development plan, which include habitat, recreation and education.

The city of Chicago said it has made sure to implement different walking and biking paths, as well as separate areas for dogs.

Mayor Lightfoot is expected to call the project a "major step" in evolving the ecosystem around the Goose Island neighborhood.