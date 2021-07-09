politics

IL becomes 1st state to require Asian American history in schools as Gov. Pritzker signs TEAACH ACT

Pritzker signed legislation at Niles West High School in Skokie
By
EMBED <>More Videos

IL becomes 1st state to require Asian American history

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Asian American history is now a required curriculum in public schools in Illinois.

This historic legislation makes Illinois the first state in the nation to require the teaching of Asian American History.

It's called the "TEAACH ACT" or Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History.

The bill's sponsors said this will help future generations understand the perspectives and contributions of Asian Americans and create a more inclusive and comprehensive understanding of American history.

Pritzker signed the historic bill Friday morning at Niles West High School in Skokie.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker signs inclusive education legislation


EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Pritzker signed inclusive education legislation in Skokie Friday.



"Today wouldn't be possible whiteout your vision and tireless efforts," Pritzker said. "Together we have transformed the pain of the recent rise in anti-Asian hate into a call to action here in the state of Illinois, and that call to action is real progress. We have taken it to a point where we're genuinely moving this state forward."

This legislation makes available instructional materials to schools so every public elementary school and high school in the state can include Asian American history in the curriculum.

RELATED: Chicago mother confronted for wearing mask, told 'go back to Asia'

Supporters said this will help empower students to help create a better and more inclusive future.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationskokiejb pritzkerasian americanpoliticsrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Growing number of Americans concerned about crime, poll shows
Manhattan DA charges Trump's company, CFO with tax fraud
Manhattan grand jury indicts Trump Organization, company CFO
Illinois evictions resume amid housing shortage
TOP STORIES
Man gravely hurt in Chicago police shooting: CPD
Biden offers to send 'strike force' to help Chicago violence crackdown
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
3 inmates captured, 1 on loose after escape from IL near Peoria
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Biden signs competition executive order targeting big business
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Show More
Mother sues CPS, school bus company after child complains about pain
6-year-old rescued by Louisville police after being kidnapped
Man charged in Morgan Park shooting of ATF agents, CPD officer
Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, a few storms Friday
More TOP STORIES News