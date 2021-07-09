IL becomes 1st state to require Asian American history in schools as Gov. Pritzker signs TEAACH ACT

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker signs inclusive education legislation

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Asian American history is now a required curriculum in public schools in Illinois.This historic legislation makes Illinois the first state in the nation to require the teaching of Asian American History.It's called the "TEAACH ACT" or Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History.The bill's sponsors said this will help future generations understand the perspectives and contributions of Asian Americans and create a more inclusive and comprehensive understanding of American history.Pritzker signed the historic bill Friday morning at Niles West High School in Skokie."Today wouldn't be possible whiteout your vision and tireless efforts," Pritzker said. "Together we have transformed the pain of the recent rise in anti-Asian hate into a call to action here in the state of Illinois, and that call to action is real progress. We have taken it to a point where we're genuinely moving this state forward."This legislation makes available instructional materials to schools so every public elementary school and high school in the state can include Asian American history in the curriculum.Supporters said this will help empower students to help create a better and more inclusive future.