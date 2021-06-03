discrimination

Chicago mother confronted for wearing mask, told 'go back to Asia'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago mother confronted for wearing mask, told 'go back to Asia'

Emily Choi remains shaken after being told to 'go back to Asia' while walking with her 20-month-old son in a stroller near her University Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.

"It was discouraging to hear that from someone in my neighborhood in front of my son," she said.

Choi said it happened after a man who was walking his dog told her to take off her mask.

"I asked him why do you care whether I'm wearing a mask and he basically responded it doesn't make sense and then at that point he said 'go back to Asia,'" she said.

Across the country Asian Americans are on alert. A homeless man is now charged with a hate crime for attacking an Asian woman in New York City. The man knocked her to the ground with a punch.

Choi is thankful that her incident didn't turn violent.

"I think some people will pin this as it was one bad guy and he might be a little crazy," she said. "I think that context becomes very different when the attack is on your identity and who you are."

A bill awaiting Governor Pritzker's signature would make Illinois the first state to require Asian American history to be taught in public schools. Supporters of the TEAACH Act said it could help combat anti-Asian racism.

"It's not enough to just respond to violence after it has happened. We need to have some long-term solutions like education to get at the root causes of the racism and the discrimination that we're seeing," said Grace Pai, director of organizing for Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago.

Choi said she's grateful for the support she's getting from her neighbors after detailing the incident on social media. She believes it's important for Asian Americans to continue to speak out against attacks on their community.

"It is not OK for people to just say whatever they want in public that way, in a way that can hurt other people," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouniversity villageface maskattackdiscriminationracismasian american
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISCRIMINATION
Facebook paying fine to settle lawsuit on discrimination
Benet Academy hires coach after deferring job offer over gay marriage
Benet lacrosse coach allegedly had job offer pulled because she is gay
Amazon hires investigators to probe work culture
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News