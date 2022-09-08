Governor JB Pritzker announces $94M road project in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale

Governor JB Pritzker announced a plan to reconstruct the Wood Street/Ashland Avenue corridor in the south suburbs.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday a $94 million project to reconstruct and overhaul of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue in the south suburbs.

The stretch of road runs through Harvey, Dixmoor and Riverdale.

"This project in the South Suburbs gets right at the heart of a major throughway for the community: Wood Street and Ashland Avenue," said Governor JB Pritzker. "In Illinois, we know when we invest in infrastructure, we open doors for our residents. But this isn't just an investment in our infrastructure - it's an investment in communities like Dixmoor, Riverdale, and Harvey."

The project also includes a new storms sewer system to address longtime drainage and flooding concerns, and the replacement of municipal water mains.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.